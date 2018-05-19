Prince Harry's Ex Chelsy Davy Is All Smiles As She Arrives At His Royal Wedding

Prince Harry's ex girlfriend Chelsy Davy is all smiles at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018, at St. George's Chapel. (Credit: Getty)

Prince Harry's ex girlfriend Chelsy Davy is all smiles at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018, at St. George's Chapel. (Credit: Getty)

No hard feelings here! Prince Harry's ex girlfriend Chelsy Davy arrived at his royal wedding to Meghan Markle on May 19 at St. George's Chapel. 

Chelsy rocked a navy blue dress with a blue caplet over top and a striking, feathered fascinator. She teamed the look with a seriously sexy set of heels. 

Chelsy was spotted laughing and smiling with her friends as she walked toward the chapel. Chelsy and Prince Harry dated on and off from 2004-2011. 

Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa

Related news

Latest News