Prince Harry's Ex Chelsy Davy Is All Smiles As She Arrives At His Royal Wedding

No hard feelings here! Prince Harry's ex girlfriend Chelsy Davy arrived at his royal wedding to Meghan Markle on May 19 at St. George's Chapel.

Chelsy rocked a navy blue dress with a blue caplet over top and a striking, feathered fascinator. She teamed the look with a seriously sexy set of heels.

Chelsy was spotted laughing and smiling with her friends as she walked toward the chapel. Chelsy and Prince Harry dated on and off from 2004-2011.