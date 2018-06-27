Prince Jackson, La Toya Jackson and More Jackson Family Members Mourn The Loss Of Joe Jackson

The Jackson family is sharing their tributes to family patriarch, Joe Jackson.
Joe passed away at 89 years old on Tuesday, Access confirmed via a statement from the estate of Michael Jackson.
Joe, who was a parent to 10 children with Katherine Jackson and numerous grandchildren, was the mastermind behind the Jackson 5 and many of his children's massive careers. LaToya honored her dad on Tuesday with a statement on Twitter.
"I will always love you! You gave us strength, you made us one of the most famous families in the world. I am extremely appreciative of that, I will never forget our moments together and how you told me how much you cared. #RIP Joe Jackson," she wrote.
Prince Jackson, Michael Jackson's oldest son, made a statement on Instagram about his late grandfather. The 21-year-old shared a photo with his grandfather and several other members of the family and wrote, "This man is and always will be an example of sheer willpower and dedication. He didn’t choose the path that was the easiest but he choose the path that was best for his family. You taught me to take pride in the Jackson name and what it really means, you taught me dedication in the face of adversity and most of all you showed me strength and fearlessness. There is and never will be someone like you. Fly free and until we meet again The Hawk."
The estate of Michael Jackson also released a statement about Joe's passing.
"We are deeply saddened by Mr. Jackson’s passing and extend our heartfelt condolences to Mrs. Katherine Jackson and the family. Joe was a strong man who acknowledged his own imperfections and heroically delivered his sons and daughters from the steel mills of Gary, Indiana to worldwide pop superstardom," John Branca and John McClain, co-executors of the Estate of Michael Jackson said in a statement. "Mr. Jackson’s contributions to the history of music are enormous. They were acknowledged by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002 in a proclamation naming him as Best Entertainment Manager of All Time; he was inducted into Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame in 2014 and his son Michael acknowledged him with a Joe Jackson Day at Neverland. We had developed a warm relationship with Joe in recent years and will miss him tremendously."
Jaafar Jackson opened up about his grandpa's legacy.
TJ Jackson defended his grandfather's honor and pointed out that they could have all had very different lives if it weren't for Joe.
In a small twist, Joe passed away just 2 days after the nine-year anniversary of his son Michael's death.