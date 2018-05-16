Prince Jackson Shares Rare Photo With His Girlfriend

Prince Jackson has a leading lady in his life, but he almost never shares pictures of her on his social media! But that all changed when the 21-year-old showed off his girlfriend in a super sweet, prom-like photo on Instagram.
In the snap, Prince and his girl are both dressed in formal attire. He's in a suit and she's in a sweet, black dress .They are posing in front of a sea of flowers at the Sofitel Hotel in Beverly Hills.
Prince hilariously captioned the snap, "When she wants to take a cute pic but you’re about to sneeze."
In April, they hit Las Vegas together, with Prince sharing this smooch snap!
And they celebrated their one year anniversary with a trip to Carmel and San Francisco earlier this year.