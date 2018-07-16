Prince Louis Has A Big Beaming Smile As He's Carried By Mom Kate Middleton In New Official Christening Portrait

Prince Louis is definitely one smiley baby!

The adorable royal was smiling from ear to ear in a new photo from his christening released on Monday by Kensington Palace. In the snap, his mother Kate Middleton is carrying him and smiling as he looks directly at the camera with a wide grin. The photo was taken by Matt Porteous.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released an additional photograph taken following the christening of Prince Louis. The Duke and Duchess hope that everyone enjoys this lovely photograph of Prince Louis as much as they do. 📷 @mattporteous," Kensington Palace wrote alongside the photo on Instagram.

The new photo comes just one day after the royal family released several official portraits from Louis' christening at St James's Palace on July 9. The entire family was captured in those photos, including both the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Charles and Camilla, Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews, Carol and Michael Middleton and James Middleton.