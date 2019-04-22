Prince Louis Looks Just Like Kate Middleton & Prince William In New Pics Ahead Of His First Birthday

Talk about being the spitting image! New photos of Prince Louis were released by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on Monday afternoon ahead of the tiny royal’s first birthday, and he looks just like his parents!

In the sweet photos, which were captured by the Duchess of Cambridge at their home at in Norfolk, little Louis is dressed in several different sweaters. In one, he’s rocking a burgundy sweater and in another he has a blue sweater with a dog embroidered onto the front.

Little Louis is all smiles in his photos and definitely seems to have inherited the family’s photogenic personality.

In the first round of photos, he really seems to mirror his mom, Kate, and sister Princess Charlotte, sharing the same wide grin.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share these new photographs of Prince Louis ahead of his first birthday tomorrow 🎈 The photographs were taken earlier this month by The Duchess at their home in Norfolk,” the caption read.

In the second round, he could nearly be mistaken for Prince William and Prince George as a baby.

“Happy Birthday Prince Louis! 🎉 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share this new photograph of Prince Louis ahead of his first birthday tomorrow,” the caption continued.

This is one of the first glimpses we’ve seen of Prince Louis since his arrival on April 23 las year. The royals have largely kept their third child out of the spotlight during his first year. Unlike their previous children, Louis has only been seen in a couple rare family photos shared in May 2018 and posted to the couple’s Instagram account.

His only public outings were following his birth and at his christening.

We have to admit, we are royally obsessed with Prince Louis.

