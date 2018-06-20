Prince Louis Will Be Christened At The Chapel Royal On July 9

There's another royal celebration to look forward to!
Prince Louis will be christened July 9 by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, Kensington Palace announced on Wednesday.
Louis will be baptized in a private service at the Chapel Royal at St. James's Palace in London. The little prince will wear a cream lace and satin gown also used for the christenings of his siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. It is a replica of a christening gown made for Queen Victoria's eldest daughter in 1841 and used for generations of royal babies until it became totally worn out.
Prince Louis is the third son of Prince William and Duchess Kate and was born on April 23. He is fifth in line to the throne.
Perhaps the most exciting part of the day will be to see Princess Charlotte and Prince George en route to the christening. Typically these two are royal hams! Check it out below!