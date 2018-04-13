Prince Philip Has Left The Hospital Following Hip Replacement Surgery & Will Recover At Windsor Palace

Prince Philip has left the hospital following his scheduled hip replacement surgery on April 4 at King Edward VII Hospital.

"His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh left King Edward VII’s Hospital at midday today, following a hip replacement operation last week. The Duke will continue his recovery at Windsor," the Palace shared in a statement on Friday.

"His Royal Highness would like to convey his appreciation for the messages of good wishes he has received," the statement continued.

The 96-year-old royal went to the hospital last week following a long struggle with hip pain. Prior to his surgery, Prince Philip skipped several major events that he was expected to attend, including Easter services.