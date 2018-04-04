Prince Philip Is Recovering And 'In Good Spirits' After His Hip Surgery

Prince Philip is on the mend!



Buckingham Palace released a statement on Wednesday addressing Prince Philip's health following hip surgery at King Edward VII Hospital on Wednesday.

According to the palace, the 96-year-old royal is "progressing satisfactorily at this early stage" and is likely to spend several days in the hospital. They described him as being "comfortable and in good spirits."

Queen Elizabeth II's husband has been suffering from hip pain in recent weeks and was forced to skip Easter services and several other pre-scheduled royal events ahead of his surgery.