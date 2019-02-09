Prince Philip Voluntarily Surrenders His Driver’s License Three Weeks After Car Accident

Prince Philip is giving up the wheel.

Buckingham Palace announced the 97-year-old Duke of Edinburgh voluntarily surrendered his driver’s license on Saturday, just over three weeks after he was involved in a car accident in Norfolk, England.

“After careful consideration, The Duke of Edinburgh has taken the decision to voluntarily surrender his driving license,” a palace spokesperson told Access. The Norfolk Police department also confirmed that Prince Philip had willingly given up his license to officers.

Last month, Prince Philip’s Land Rover was flipped onto its side after colliding with a Kia on a public road near Queen Elizabeth’s Sandringham Estate. The royal was not hurt in the crash, but the driver of the other vehicle suffered cuts while a female passenger, Emma Fairweather, sustained a broken arm.

Two days later, the Duke was publicly criticized after he was photographed driving without his seatbelt. He eventually apologized to Fairweather for his role in the accident in a letter obtained by the U.K.’s Sunday Mirror.

“I was somewhat shaken after the accident, but I was greatly relieved that none of you were seriously injured,” Prince Philip wrote in part. “I am deeply sorry about this injury. I wish you a speedy recovery from a very distressing experience.”

— Gabi Duncan