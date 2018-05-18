Prince Philip Will Attend Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Wedding

Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, will attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding on Saturday, Buckingham Palace confirmed.



It was not initially known if the 96-year-old royal would be able to attend his grandson's wedding since he recently had hip replacement surgery and was forced to back out of other major royal events this year, including Easter Day services.



The news that he will attend comes at a particularly special time for the royal family, as Meghan has asked Prince Charles to walk her down the aisle at her wedding. The change of plans will definitely make this a more royal family affair, and it has fans cheering with excitement on Twitter.



