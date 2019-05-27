Prince William Adorably Loses It Cheering On A Soccer Team During The English Championship

Prince William is a major soccer fan!

The royal was in the stands at the English Championship game, where he cheered on the Aston Villa team as they played against Derby County at Wembley Stadium on Monday.

Aston Villa shared a video of the royal losing it in the stands and you have to see it!

A win that gets the royal seal of approval 👑#AVFCpic.twitter.com/3Ay4qJoE12 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 27, 2019

“A win that gets the royal seal of approval,” the tweet reads.

Kensington Palace retweeted adding, “Congratulations Aston Villa on achieving promotion back to the Premier League! #UTV.”

Fans loved the moment and reacted on Twitter.

“This is on the top of my list of favorite William moments now,” one person wrote.

“William, dear boy, you are a joy and delight. I hope I live long enough to see you become King. Just enjoy enjoying! X,” another person commented.

“Loved your passion today William. You have worked so hard to connect with people and times like this show us why… you’re just a human the same as the rest of us. #utv,” a third person added.

What do you think about the lighthearted moment?

Prince William: The Future King View Gallery

— Stephanie Swaim