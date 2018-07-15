Prince William & Kate Middleton Release Official Photos From Prince Louis' Christening Day

Prince William and Duchess Kate have released four photos from Prince Louis' christening day.
The photos, which were posted to the Kensington Palace Twitter account on Sunday evening, show the royals and the Middleton family together for little Louis' big day.
In one pic, Kate holds baby Louis, with Princess Charlotte next to her, and Prince William and son Prince George also seated on a couch.
They're surrounded by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Camilla, Prince Charles and the Middleton family.
Another shot shows Prince William's side of the family gathered close.
Kate smiles at baby Louis in this pic with just immediate family. Princess Charlotte stands in front of her parents with an adorable little smile.
And the final shot is a tender one of just baby and mom.
The photos were taken by Matt Holyoak at Clarence House after the baby's christening.
-- Jolie Lash