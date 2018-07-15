Prince William & Kate Middleton Release Official Photos From Prince Louis' Christening Day

Prince William and Duchess Kate have released four photos from Prince Louis' christening day.



The photos, which were posted to the Kensington Palace Twitter account on Sunday evening, show the royals and the Middleton family together for little Louis' big day.



In one pic, Kate holds baby Louis, with Princess Charlotte next to her, and Prince William and son Prince George also seated on a couch.



They're surrounded by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Camilla, Prince Charles and the Middleton family.