Prince William & Kate Middleton Step Out In Casual Wear At A Coach Core Event

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge looked more causal than usual as they stepped out for a Coach Core Event at Basildon Sporting Village on Tuesday.
Prince William was sporting a collared blue shirt accompanied by a quarter zip sweater, a pair of navy pants, and brown suede shoes. His leading lady was looking sharp but comfortable in a black turtleneck, black skinnies, and a chic grey patterned blazer.
Katherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge arrive at Basildon Sporting Village on October 30, 2018 in London, England.
The royal couple have been working as advocates for Coach Core Essex, promoting the program and the way it aids and unifies the community through sport.
During their visit, they met with apprentices of the program and 30 graduates. Kate even joined in on a game of tennis with some of the kids – and we are pretty impressed considering the heel on that boot!
Before they left for their tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the Coach Core Awards last month with William and Kate. Their outing came just prior to the announcement of Meghan’s pregnancy
Kate has recently returned to her royal duties in October after being on maternity leave with the couple's third child, Prince Louis.
And per usual, she is still schooling us with her chic, regal style!