Prince William Reveals Why He Didn’t Go Wild At Soccer Match, But Prince George Did!

Prince William had to keep his cool at a soccer match last year while his son, Prince George, let his soccer pride run free!

In his documentary about men’s mental health that aired in the U.K. on Thursday, Prince William chats with the CEO of the Football Association Mark Bullingham, who had just seen photos of Will attending a soccer match between Aston Villa and Norwich City with his wife, Kate Middleton, and two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The CEO joked to William that he saw him “celebrating” in the stands despite the fact that William and his family weren’t rooting for the local team. The royals are fans of Aston Villa, but the Norwich team is close to their Anmer Hall estate in Norfolk. After Aston scored a goal, Will seemed to give a lackluster cheer while George had a field day.

William joked to Mark Bullingham, “I wasn’t celebrating – that was the problem. I sat with the Norwich fans. So George was doing a bit of celebrating for me.”

Leave it to PG to be able to do some whooping and hollering on behalf of the royal fam.

William’s connection to the Football Association is through his work with his Heads Up mental health organization, which was at the center of his documentary. In the documentary, he was filmed going to soccer matches and also meeting with various football clubs across the country to discuss men’s mental health, suicide prevention, and the need for men to be able to speak out about their feelings.

William was using the popular sport to help connect with men and boys within the commonwealth who may be struggling.

The BBC program, “Football, Prince William and our Mental Health” is now available on BBC iplayer.