Prince William Takes Over Kensington Palace's Twitter After England's World Cup Quarter-Finals Win

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, leaves the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital after Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, gave birth to a baby boy on April 23, 2018 in London (Getty Images)
Prince William is on a social media streak!
For the second time this week, the Duke of Cambridge took to Twitter to express his excitement over England's major World Cup success.
On Saturday, he celebrated the team's decisive 2-0 win against Sweden, which moves them into the tournament's semi-finals for the first time since 1990.
"You wanted to make history @England and you are doing just that. This has been an incredible #WorldCup run and we've enjoyed every minute. You deserve this moment – Football's Coming Home!" Will wrote, signing his tweet with a simple "W."
William first gave the team his online blessing on Tuesday, after their nail-biting game against Colombia ended in a penalty shootout win.
"I couldn’t be prouder of @england - a victory in a penalty shootout! You have well and truly earned your place in the final eight of the #worldcup and you should know the whole country is right behind you for Saturday! Come on England!" he wrote.
WATCH: World Cup Fan Prince William Tweets Congrats To England: 'I Couldn't Be Prouder'
It's rare that members of the royal family compose first-person tweets, meaning fans were extra excited to get a message from the duke himself.
"LOVE that you're tweeting!" one Twitter user responded.
"Say hi to Kate from me," wrote another.
Others shared GIFs of Will getting his groove on to convey their own joy over the big win.
England will take on the winner of Saturday's Russia v. Croatia match in a Wednesday semi-final game, making them one win away from the July 15 World Cup finals.