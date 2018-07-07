Prince William Takes Over Kensington Palace's Twitter After England's World Cup Quarter-Finals Win

Prince William is on a social media streak!

For the second time this week, the Duke of Cambridge took to Twitter to express his excitement over England's major World Cup success.

On Saturday, he celebrated the team's decisive 2-0 win against Sweden, which moves them into the tournament's semi-finals for the first time since 1990.

"You wanted to make history @England and you are doing just that. This has been an incredible #WorldCup run and we've enjoyed every minute. You deserve this moment – Football's Coming Home!" Will wrote, signing his tweet with a simple "W."