Princess Beatrice Nails Being Her Sister Princess Eugenie's Maid Of Honor

Princess Beatrice rocked the duty of being a royal maid of honor!
The sister was the real MVP at her sister Princess Eugenie's royal wedding at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Friday. Unlike Beatrice's usual wedding looks, the royal traded in extravagance for something simpler, so the attention would be all on her little sister! But, she still managed to look super chic and sophisticated in a boatneck-style Ralph & Russo dress.
Once Princess Eugenie made her grand entrance to wed Jack Brooksbank and Andrea Bocelli played a beautiful rendition of "Ave Maria", the blushing bride's sister read from the Great American Novel, F. Scott Fitzgerald's "The Great Gatsby" in front of 850 guests. The passage was about the central's character's "rare smile with quality of eternal reassurance."
Reading the passage wasn't an easy task for Beatrice! The Princess was diagnosed with dyslexia at a young age, but she totally made it through the reading beautifully. Eugenie had chosen the passage because Jack apparently reminded her of Gatsby with his charming smile and steadfastness.
Beatrice's MOH duties didn't stop there!
The sister was spotted helping the new bride get into her getaway car after the royal reception, and she made sure to pick up the dress' stunning full-length train off the floor!
It was really no surprise that Eugenie had her sister by her side on her special day. The pair are less than two years apart, and are incredibly close. The blushing bride revealed that Beatrice would be her maid of honor in an interview with British Vogue in August.
"Euge is amazing," Beatrice shared. "She's a very modern bride."