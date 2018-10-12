Princess Beatrice Nails Being Her Sister Princess Eugenie's Maid Of Honor

Princess Beatrice rocked the duty of being a royal maid of honor!

The sister was the real MVP at her sister Princess Eugenie's royal wedding at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Friday. Unlike Beatrice's usual wedding looks, the royal traded in extravagance for something simpler, so the attention would be all on her little sister! But, she still managed to look super chic and sophisticated in a boatneck-style Ralph & Russo dress.

Once Princess Eugenie made her grand entrance to wed Jack Brooksbank and Andrea Bocelli played a beautiful rendition of "Ave Maria", the blushing bride's sister read from the Great American Novel, F. Scott Fitzgerald's "The Great Gatsby" in front of 850 guests. The passage was about the central's character's "rare smile with quality of eternal reassurance."