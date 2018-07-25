Princess Beatrice & Serena Williams' Reactions To Karlie Kloss' Engagement Are Priceless!

Karlie Kloss showed off her stunning engagement ring from Joshua Kushner on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, and also shared the hilarious reactions from her A-list pals and family members after she told them over FaceTime she was engaged. 

Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kloss shows off her engagement ring. (Credit: Instagram Story)

Princess Beatrice seemed downright shocked by Karlie's big news.

Princess Beatrice & Serena Williams

Karlie Kloss shares her engagement news with Princess Beatrice over FaceTime. (Credit: Instagram Story)

And Serena Williams was clearly giddy with excitement that her bestie would be walking down the aisle!

Serena Williams & Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kloss shares her engagement news with Serena Williams over FaceTime. (Credit: Instagram Story)

Karlie's sister, mother and grandmother also had incredible and emotional responses!

The 25-year-old model flashed her gorgeous ring — a classic solitaire — on her Instagram Story while she had her makeup done for an event in Beijing. She revealed in her Instagram Story that her "phone was blowing up" with sweet messages from friends and family and that the makeup artist was going to kill her for trying to respond to all of them. 

Karlie and Joshua confirmed their engagement over Instagram on Tuesday with sweet posts about each other. 

I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate. I can’t wait for forever together. Yes a million times over ????

A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on

Congrats, Karlie!  

