Princess Charlotte Kisses Prince Louis In New Photos Taken By Kate Middleton

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Princess Charlotte is already a doting sister to her new brother, Prince Louis. 

In new photos taken by mom Kate Middleton, little Charlotte is seen giving her newborn brother a kiss on the forehead as he looks up. Kensington Palace released the photos on Saturday on social media and shared that the photos we taken by the Duchess at Kensington Palace on Charlotte's third birthday on May 2. 

‪The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess at Kensington Palace.‬ This image was taken on 2nd May, on Princess Charlotte’s third Birthday.‬ ‪The Duke and Duchess would like to thank members of the public for their kind messages following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte’s third birthday.‬

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on


The Duchess of Cambridge, 36, also snapped this adorable close-up photo of her baby boy and shared it with the public. In the snap, little Louis is dressed in a white onesie and staring up. 

‪The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess at Kensington Palace.‬ ‪This image of Prince Louis was taken by The Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace on 26th April.‬ ‪The Duke and Duchess would like to thank members of the public for their kind messages following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte’s third birthday.‬

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on

Kensington Palace wrote alongside the photo, "This image of Prince Louis was taken by The Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace on 26th April. The Duke and Duchess would like to thank members of the public for their kind messages following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte’s third birthday." 

Kate and Prince William welcomed Prince Louis on April 23. The couple are already parents to Charlotte and Prince George, 4. 

And Kate is becoming quite the budding photographer. Many of the photos released by Kensington Palace, including George and Charlotte's school photos this year were taken by Kate. 

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace this morning. The images were taken by The Duchess shortly before Princess Charlotte left for her first day of nursery at the Willcocks Nursery School.

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on

Aww — talk about an adorable family!

Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa

Related news

Latest News