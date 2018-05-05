Princess Charlotte Kisses Prince Louis In New Photos Taken By Kate Middleton

Kensington Palace wrote alongside the photo, "This image of Prince Louis was taken by The Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace on 26th April. The Duke and Duchess would like to thank members of the public for their kind messages following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte’s third birthday."

Kate and Prince William welcomed Prince Louis on April 23. The couple are already parents to Charlotte and Prince George, 4.

And Kate is becoming quite the budding photographer. Many of the photos released by Kensington Palace, including George and Charlotte's school photos this year were taken by Kate.