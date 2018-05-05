Princess Charlotte Kisses Prince Louis In New Photos Taken By Kate Middleton

Princess Charlotte is already a doting sister to her new brother, Prince Louis.
In new photos taken by mom Kate Middleton, little Charlotte is seen giving her newborn brother a kiss on the forehead as he looks up. Kensington Palace released the photos on Saturday on social media and shared that the photos we taken by the Duchess at Kensington Palace on Charlotte's third birthday on May 2.
The Duchess of Cambridge, 36, also snapped this adorable close-up photo of her baby boy and shared it with the public. In the snap, little Louis is dressed in a white onesie and staring up.
Kensington Palace wrote alongside the photo, "This image of Prince Louis was taken by The Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace on 26th April. The Duke and Duchess would like to thank members of the public for their kind messages following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte’s third birthday."
Kate and Prince William welcomed Prince Louis on April 23. The couple are already parents to Charlotte and Prince George, 4.
And Kate is becoming quite the budding photographer. Many of the photos released by Kensington Palace, including George and Charlotte's school photos this year were taken by Kate.
Aww — talk about an adorable family!