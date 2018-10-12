Princess Charlotte Takes A Fall At Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding

The bridesmaids and page boys including Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge arrive with Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, for the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Jeremy Selwyn - WPA Pool/Getty Images) (Getty Images)
Princess Charlotte took a tiny tumble at Princess Eugenie's royal wedding on Friday!
Charlotte, 3, was serving as a flower girl and looked cute as can be in a white dress with a bright green, floral ribbon around her waist. As she arrived at the wedding alongside her brother, Prince George, who was also in the wedding party, she excitedly waved at the crowds like a total pro. But when it came to trying to conquer the super steep steps up into St. George's Chapel — Charlotte floundered a bit!
Princess Charlotte struggled with the stairs at the royal wedding of Princess Eugenie where she served as a flower girl. (Credit: Getty) (Getty Images)
The adorable royal struggled to get up the steps and took a bit of a tumble as a gust of wind blew. But she wasn't the only one! One of the other page boys in the wedding party also fell down, requiring one of the older girls to have to help him up.
In the end, the whole wedding party made it up the steps — but the blustery weather definitely didn't do them any favors!
