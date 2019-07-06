Princess Diana’s Sisters Attended Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Christening For Archie

There were some very special guests at baby Archie’s christening.

The late Princess Diana’s sisters Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes were in one of the official christening photos alongside Prince Charles and Camilla, Kate Middleton and Prince William as well as Meghan’s nom Doria Ragland.

They dressed in formal attire with matching hats and were beaming as posed behind Meghan, Prince Harry and baby Archie. The sisters also attended the Sussex’s royal wedding last May.

The christening took place in a private chapel at Windsor Castle on July 6, 2019. Meghan and Harry shared two official photos from the event on Instagram.

“This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby,” the caption reads.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment,” the caption continues. “Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie.”

“Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue,” the caption concludes.

— Stephanie Swaim