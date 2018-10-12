Princess Eugenie Is A Beautiful Bride In A Jaw-Dropping Open Back Gown With A Stunning Train: See The Pictures

Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank in a stunning ceremony at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018. Eugenie, who is the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, was a vision in a stunning white Peter Pilotto gown, which featured tons of intricate details.

The gown, designed by Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, was long-sleeved and featured a neckline that folded around the shoulders to create a V-neck in the front and a lower V in the back, which showcased Eugenie's scar.