Princess Eugenie Is A Beautiful Bride In A Jaw-Dropping Open Back Gown With A Stunning Train: See The Pictures

Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank in a stunning ceremony at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018. Eugenie, who is the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, was a vision in a stunning white Peter Pilotto gown, which featured tons of intricate details.
The gown, designed by Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, was long-sleeved and featured a neckline that folded around the shoulders to create a V-neck in the front and a lower V in the back, which showcased Eugenie's scar.
Princess Eugenie arrives for her wedding to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England (Getty Images)
She had spinal surgery when she was just 12 years old, and the bride told the designers she wanted to show her scar proudly. The back of the dress then swept into folds of fabric to create a dramatic train.
Princess Eugenie of York and her father Prince Andrew, Duke of York arrive for the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Jeremy Selwyn - WPA Pool/Getty Images) (Getty Images)
According to royal watchers, the dress also had symbols sewn into the inside that were important to the bride and groom.
In lieu of a veil, Eugenie chose to wear the Greville emerald from the Queen's collection. It was Eugenie's something borrowed piece for her big day. She accented her stunning tiara with matching emerald and diamond drop earrings, which were a gift from her future husband, Jack.
Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie of York exchange rings during their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, (Getty Images)
Eugenie also donned Charlotte Olympia silk satin pumps to round out her bridal look.
Princess Eugenie made a stunning walk down the aisle at St. George's Chapel on October 12, 2018. (Credit: Getty) (Getty Images)
She carried a bouquet of Lily of the valley, stephanotis and thistle, which are all customary in British royal weddings. It was certainly a special day for the bride — and perhaps her best accessory, was her radiant smile!
Talk about a truly special day!