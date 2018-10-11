Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank Arrive At Windsor Castle For Their Wedding Rehearsal

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are ready to say "I do"!

The couple arrived at Windsor Castle for their wedding rehearsal on Thursday, where Eugenie's parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, and her older sister, Princess Beatrice, were also on hand. The family was captured driving up the famed Long Walk in three separate cars.

Eugenie and Jack will tie the knot on Friday at St. George's chapel, marking the location's second royal wedding after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials back in May.

Eugenie's bridesmaids include her cousins Savannah and Isla Phillips, Mia Tindall and Princess Charlotte, the royal family announced on Wednesday. Prince William and Duchess Kate's eldest son, Prince George, will also join his sister in the wedding party as a page boy. In addition, Beatrice will be by her sister's side as maid of honour and Jack's brother Thomas will serve as best man.

The guest list reportedly includes 850 names. While celebrities from Elton John to Ellie Goulding are among those expected to attend, George and Amal Clooney will not be there, Access has confirmed. 

Gown details have remained mostly under wraps, but Eugenie has previewed at least one aspect of her wedding look. The 28-year-old was spotted with a bold new hair color this week, sporting deep cherry-red locks on the streets of London.

View this post on Instagram

#update 10th of October 2018 princess Eugenie and princess Beatrice today out in London. Princess Beatrice were also seen getting out of Ralph & Russo shop!(swipe for more pictures) It's also believed that princess Eugenie lost some weight, what do you think?

A post shared by HRH princess Eugenie of york. (@princesseugenieofyork) on

Jack proposed during a trip to Nicaragua in January, and he and Eugenie announced their engagement later that month. The wedding officiant, Dean of Windsor David Conner, told reporters on Thursday that he couldn't be happier to help the soon-to-be newlyweds make their union official.

"They come across as just the perfect couple," he said, per People. "They are very natural with each other, they obviously love one another, but they also have a lot of fun together and it's been a real pleasure to work with them."

-- Erin Biglow

