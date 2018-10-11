Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank Arrive At Windsor Castle For Their Wedding Rehearsal

Eugenie and Jack will tie the knot on Friday at St. George's chapel, marking the location's second royal wedding after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials back in May.

Eugenie's bridesmaids include her cousins Savannah and Isla Phillips, Mia Tindall and Princess Charlotte, the royal family announced on Wednesday. Prince William and Duchess Kate's eldest son, Prince George, will also join his sister in the wedding party as a page boy. In addition, Beatrice will be by her sister's side as maid of honour and Jack's brother Thomas will serve as best man.