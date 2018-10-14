Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank’s Official Wedding Portraits Are Here — See The Gorgeous Pics!

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have released their official photographs from their wedding day!
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank were wed at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Friday, and the couple have released four stunning portraits from their official wedding photographer, Alex Bramall.
Alex has photographed many celebrities and models, including Jamie Dornan, Keira Knightley, and One Direction's Louis Tomlinson, to name a few. He's also previously photographed Princess Eugenie herself, for the U.S. edition of Harper's Bazaar in 2016.
(Alex Bramall)
In the first photo, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank were photographed in White Drawing Room in Windsor Castle surrounded by their families and bridal party, including Jack's parents George Brooksbank and Nicola Brooksbank, the bride's sister and maid-of-honor Princess Beatrice, their mother Sarah, Duchess of York, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Prince William and Kate Middleton's children Princess Charlotte and Prince George, who were a bridesmaid and a page boy, fellow bridesmaids Maud Windsor, Eugenie's goddaughter Theodora Williams, singer Robbie Williams' daughter, Mia Tindall, Isla and Savannah Phillips and Louis De Givenchy.
The Princess wore a custom wedding dress by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos and chose to don a borrowed Grenville Emerald tiara instead of the traditional veil.
(Alex Bramall)
The next photo was taken in the same room, featuring Princess Eugenie and Jack's bridesmaids and page boys. Cheeky Prince George is seen grinning from ear-to-ear next to his sister, Princess Charlotte.
(Alex Bramall)
The third portrait is timeless in black and white, showing Princess Eugenie and Jack kissing in the Scottish State Coach, upon its return to Windsor Castle following the Carriage Procession.
(Alex Bramall)
The fourth and final pic was taken at Windsor's Royal Lodge just before their private dinner and after party. In the photo, Eugenie is wearing her evening attire, a silk long-sleeve dress by Zac Posen with a built-in cape. The bride is also wearing a pair of diamond and emerald drop earrings, a wedding gift from Jack.
Congrats to the royal couple!