Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank’s Official Wedding Portraits Are Here — See The Gorgeous Pics!

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have released their official photographs from their wedding day!

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank were wed at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Friday, and the couple have released four stunning portraits from their official wedding photographer, Alex Bramall.

Alex has photographed many celebrities and models, including Jamie Dornan, Keira Knightley, and One Direction's Louis Tomlinson, to name a few. He's also previously photographed Princess Eugenie herself, for the U.S. edition of Harper's Bazaar in 2016.



