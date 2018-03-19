Princess Eugenie Posts Stunning Pic Of 'Beautiful Big Sissy' Princess Beatrice

Princess Eugenie is officially getting into Instagram!

After launching her social media account on March 8, and sharing a couple throwback pics and videos from charitable events, Eugenie is sharing even more of her personal life.

In a sweet snap posted on Sunday, Eugenie shared a pretty black and white photo where she's goofing off with her older sister, Princess Beatrice. In the fun photo, Eugenie is smiling and looking right at her sis, while Beatrics is sticking out her tongue.

"My beautiful big sissy," she captioned the snap.