Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice & Royal Family Exchange Gobsmacked Reactions During Reverend Michael Curry's Sermon

Not everyone seemed to be feeling Reverend Michael Curry's rousing sermon during Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding on May 19 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor.

The royal family's facial expressions throughout his powerful and emotional sermon could not go unnoticed as the stiff upper-lipped crew didn't seemed prepared to go to church that morning.

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice kicked off the perplexed expressions, exchanging glances and raised eyebrows with one another. Princess Beatrice stole the show when she looked right up from her program and up at the Reverend as he opened with a quote by Martin Luther King, Jr. from his 1967 "Where Do We Go From Here?" sermon.