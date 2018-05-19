Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice & Royal Family Exchange Gobsmacked Reactions During Reverend Michael Curry's Sermon

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank sit in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Jonathan Brady/ - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Not everyone seemed to be feeling Reverend Michael Curry's rousing sermon during Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding on May 19 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor.
The royal family's facial expressions throughout his powerful and emotional sermon could not go unnoticed as the stiff upper-lipped crew didn't seemed prepared to go to church that morning.
Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice kicked off the perplexed expressions, exchanging glances and raised eyebrows with one another. Princess Beatrice stole the show when she looked right up from her program and up at the Reverend as he opened with a quote by Martin Luther King, Jr. from his 1967 "Where Do We Go From Here?" sermon.
Zara Tindall, who is pregnant, seemed like she had to brace herself for the sermon, learning back with both her arms outstretched and her eyes wide. Prince Charles and Kate Middleton also looked stone-faced during the sermon. Prince Charles didn't seem like he could pull his eyes away from his program, frantically looking down on it.
Elton John even seemed perplexed over how well it would sit with the Queen.
WATCH: The Royal Wedding: Bishop Michael Bruce Curry Gives A Powerful Sermon
The untraditional sermon was the perfect addition to a typically beyond-traditional ceremony done for most royal wedding.
The Internet also noticed that the Brits had a tough time getting through the sermon and took to Twitter to joke about the funny reactions.
The reverend is part of the Episcopal Church of the United States and is the first black presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church. And while the Brits didn't seem to understand the importance of Michael Curry's sermon, the Americans and pseudo-Americans sure did.
Oprah Winfrey, Doria Ragland, and David Beckham were all spotted giving positive glances throughout the sermon.