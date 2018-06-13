Princess Eugenie's Trooping The Colour Photo Shares Rare Peek Inside Buckingham Palace

Princess Eugenie may have accidentally given royal family fans an exclusive glimpse inside Buckingham Palace.
The 28-year-old shared a photo of her father, Prince Andrew, smiling inside the residence during last weekend's Trooping the Colour ceremony. While Andrew looks dapper in his traditional military garb, the surroundings caught onlookers' attention as well.
Eugenie snapped the pic inside a palace hallway rarely captured for the public, if ever. Lined with classic paintings, bust sculptures and arched beams, the spot couldn't be more fitting for the occasion, which marked Prince Andrew's debut as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards. He took over the position following his father Prince Philip's retirement.
The princess' more than 200,000 followers congratulated her dad on his new title and also noted the impressive locale, with many sharing excitement to get such a rich behind-the-scenes peek.
Eugenie was clearly delighted over Andrew's special day, calling the event "wonderful and proud" in her caption along with acknowledging her grandmother the Queen, who was celebrating her 92nd birthday.
The stunning pic doesn't seem to break any royal protocol, but Eugenie does have freedom others in her famous family don't – her own personal social media accounts. Unlike Meghan Markle, who famously gave up her social media presence when her relationship with Prince Harry went public, Eugenie does not have an official working role within the royal family.
Soon, Eugenie will have the chance to let fans in on her own big moment. The princess is set to wed fiancé Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in October.
Yup, it's the same place where Harry and Meghan said "I do" just last month.
-- Erin Biglow