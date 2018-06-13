Princess Eugenie's Trooping The Colour Photo Shares Rare Peek Inside Buckingham Palace

Princess Eugenie may have accidentally given royal family fans an exclusive glimpse inside Buckingham Palace.

The 28-year-old shared a photo of her father, Prince Andrew, smiling inside the residence during last weekend's Trooping the Colour ceremony. While Andrew looks dapper in his traditional military garb, the surroundings caught onlookers' attention as well.

Eugenie snapped the pic inside a palace hallway rarely captured for the public, if ever. Lined with classic paintings, bust sculptures and arched beams, the spot couldn't be more fitting for the occasion, which marked Prince Andrew's debut as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards. He took over the position following his father Prince Philip's retirement.