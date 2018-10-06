Princess Eugenie's Wedding: New Details Announced Including Performance By Andrea Bocelli

Princess Eugenie's upcoming wedding sounds like it's going to be quite the event!
The royal is set to wed Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Oct. 12, and now some new exciting details have been revealed about what will happen at the wedding.
Andrea Bocelli will perform two songs during the wedding service, the Royal Family announced on Saturday.
(Getty Images)
Other musical numbers will include performances by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.
"It has been a great pleasure to work with HRH Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank to plan the music for their special day and we wish the couple much happiness for their future together," James Williams, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra's Managing Director said in a statement.
Other exciting news about Eugenie's wedding cake was also announced.
Sophie Cabot will be preparing a red velvet and chocolate cake for the big day that will be "a traditional cake, with a modern feel," according to the palace.
"I am incredibly excited to be given this wonderful opportunity to create such a special and unique cake. It has been lovely working with Princess Eugenie and Jack and I really hope they enjoy the cake on the day," Sophie said in a statement.
Want to watch Eugenie's big day? The wedding will air exclusively in the United States on TLC.
The three-hour, commercial-free live feed will air at 4:25 AM ET/PT and will re-air at 7:25 AM ET/PT.
"In May, we were thrilled to provide live coverage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding. Now it's Princess Eugenie's turn, and U.S. fans of the royal family will get to witness all the flourishes of this big day only on TLC!," Howard Lee, the President and General Manager of TLC said in a statement. "Weddings are an essential part of our programming DNA, and having two royal weddings is cause for celebration on TLC."
Are you excited for Princess Eugenie's big day?
-- Stephanie Swaim