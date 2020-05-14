Princess Maria Galitzine Of Austria Dead At 31

Princess Maria Galitzine of Austria has tragically died at age 31 due to a “sudden cardiac aneurysm,” according to an obituary in The Houston Chronicle.

Maria Singh, neé Princess Maria Galitzine, lived in Houston, Texas with her husband, renowned chef Rishi Singh. They were married in 2017, and welcomed son Maxim in 2018. Maria’s obituary states that two-year-old Maxim was “the apple of her eye.”

Maria was the daughter of Princess Maria-Anna and Prince Piotr Galitzine, and a descendant Emperor Charles I of Austria.

Maria passed away on May 4, just one week before her 32nd birthday. She was laid to rest on May 8 in Houston, per her obituary.