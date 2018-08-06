Priyanka Chopra Adorably Caught Rocking Out At Fiancé Nick Jonas' Concert

The couple reportedly got engaged last month after a whirlwind summer romance. Though they have yet to confirm the news themselves, Priyanka and Nick aren't shy about showing the world how in love they are.

Ahead of Nick's concert, the lovebirds were seen walking hand-in-hand through the Singapore airport on Saturday. Later that night, they attended a party with friends in Singapore where they displayed some serious PDA.

Fans caught the couple cuddling up on a couch while Priyanka whispers sweet nothings into her fiancé's ear. Too cute!

Watch the sweet clip below.