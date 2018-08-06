Priyanka Chopra Adorably Caught Rocking Out At Fiancé Nick Jonas' Concert

Priyanka Chopra clearly caught the "Love Bug" for Nick Jonas.
On Sunday, the "Jealous" singer jetted off to Singapore for a special performance during MTV's Hyperplay music festival. However, he didn't make the long trip alone. Fans spotted Nick's fiancée rocking out in the front row of his concert.
In a cute Twitter video shared by user @jjinwoos, Priyanka is seen standing by the stage, cheering her man on while he delivers a powerful performance of his hit, "Chains."
As the concert continued, the 36-year-old's fangirling intensified. In another video, she was caught completely jamming out with a friend while Nick performed "Close." Wearing a white, curve-hugging, over-the-shoulder dress, Priyanka rocks her body and dances along to the beat.
The couple reportedly got engaged last month after a whirlwind summer romance. Though they have yet to confirm the news themselves, Priyanka and Nick aren't shy about showing the world how in love they are.
Ahead of Nick's concert, the lovebirds were seen walking hand-in-hand through the Singapore airport on Saturday. Later that night, they attended a party with friends in Singapore where they displayed some serious PDA.
Fans caught the couple cuddling up on a couch while Priyanka whispers sweet nothings into her fiancé's ear. Too cute!
Watch the sweet clip below.