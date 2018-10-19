Priyanka Chopra and Kendall Jenner Gush Over Karlie Kloss' Surprise Wedding

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kusher on their wedding day, Oct. 18, 2018 (Getty Images)
Karlie Kloss surprised everyone on Thursday when she wed her longtime love Joshua Kushner in a top-secret, intimate ceremony for just 80 of her nearest and dearest friends in upstate New York on Thursday — and after she posted a photo of her stunning wedding, her celeb pals couldn't help but gush!
Karlie posted a stunning snap where she's holding hands with her new husband and smiling in her long-sleeved, lace Dior gown. She captioned it simply, "10.18.2018" and used a heart emoji.
Celeb pals Kendall Jenner and Priyanka Chopra were thrilled over Karlie Kloss' surprise wedding on October 18. (Credit: Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra quickly took to the comments section and gushed, "Omgeeee congratulations to you both! Much love."
The post was also liked by Priyanka's fiancé, Nick Jonas!
Kendall Jenner followed up with some sweet encouragement for her model pal, writing, "Yay!" With a heart emoji.
Reese Witherspoon, Heidi Klum, Gwyneth Paltrow, Lily Aldridge and more stars comment on Karlie Kloss' surprise wedding. (Credit: Instagram)
Reese Witherspoon, Gwyneth Paltrow, Lily Aldridge, Heidi Klum and more stars also reacted to the happy news.
Karlie and Joshua got engaged just three months ago after dating for nearly six years.
Congratulations to Karlie and Joshua!
