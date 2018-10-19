Priyanka Chopra and Kendall Jenner Gush Over Karlie Kloss' Surprise Wedding

Karlie Kloss surprised everyone on Thursday when she wed her longtime love Joshua Kushner in a top-secret, intimate ceremony for just 80 of her nearest and dearest friends in upstate New York on Thursday — and after she posted a photo of her stunning wedding, her celeb pals couldn't help but gush!

Karlie posted a stunning snap where she's holding hands with her new husband and smiling in her long-sleeved, lace Dior gown. She captioned it simply, "10.18.2018" and used a heart emoji.