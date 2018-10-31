Priyanka Chopra Blasts Haters Who Shamed Her Marchesa Bridal Shower Dress

Marchesa was co-founded by Georgina Chapman, who is the ex-wife of disgraced movie head honcho Harvey Weinstein. After multiple sexual assault allegations against him were brought to light, many celebs steered clear of the brand.

But, the future Mrs. Jonas was not backing down. She defended her decision to wear the dress to her big party over the weekend during an interview with Women's Wear Daily.

"Georgina is a friend of mine, and she has been. And it's not her fault. And I don’t think it's right to take it out on a self-made woman what somebody in her life did. That's the wrong attitude," she said. "That was a beautiful gown, and deserved to be worn by a bride-to-be. And it made me feel like a princess. It was the right choice."