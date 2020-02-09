Priyanka Chopra Didn’t Attend The Oscars With The Other ‘Frozen 2’ International Elsa’s For This Reason

Priyanka Chopra may be a part of the “Frozen” family, but she didn’t join them at this year’s Academy Awards.

While Idina Menzel performed “Frozen II’s” Oscar-nominated original song “Into the Unknown” at the award show, she was joined by nine international Elsa portrayers. The ladies belted out the power ballad in their native languages: Takako Matsu in Japanese, Kasia Laska in Polish, Gam Wichayanee in Thai, Gisela in Castilian, Willemijn Verkaik in German, Lisa Stokke in Norweigian, Anna Buturlina in Russian, Carmen Sarahi in Spanish and Maria Lucia Heiberg Rosenberg in Danish.

While Priyanka is the speaking voice behind Elsa in the Hindi version of “Frozen II,” People reports that she didn’t lend her singing voice for the movie, which explains why she didn’t take the stage.

Priyanka first announced she was stepping into Elsa’s shoes for “Frozen II” back in October. “The Sky Is Pink” actress’ Disney Pixar gig was a family affair: her cousin Parineeti Chopra took on the voice of Anna.

“Mimi and Tisha are now Elsa and Anna!” Priyanka announced on Instagram at the time. “The #ChopraSisters are finally coming together for Disney’s Frozen 2. “Can’t wait for you guys to see us… I mean HEAR us bring these amazing, strong characters to life in Hindi.”

While Priyanka wasn’t present on Oscars night, she found a special way to interact with fans remotely by throwing her own online watch party.

“Couldn’t make it to the #Oscars this year but I’ll be watching with you! Lemme know who you’re rooting for! #PCOscarParty,” she tweeted.

On Twitter, Priyanka cheered on Janelle Monae during her opening performance and threw some support behind “Parasite” with a retweet.

