Priyanka Chopra Gushes Over Boyfriend Nick Jonas At His Concert In Brazil

Priyanka Chopra is all about her man!
The actress gushed over boyfriend Nick Jonas as he took the stage for a performance in Brazil on Saturday. Priyanka captured a video of the singer looking out at the crowd on her Instagram Story and simply captioned it "Him" with the heart-eyes emoji.
(Priyanka Chopra / Instagram)
The post is similar to one Nick shared about a week ago during the couple's trip to India. He also captured a video of his ladylove and sweetly captioned it "Her" with the same emoji.
Priyanka and Nick's relationship has quickly gotten serious since they were first spotted out together over Memorial Day weekend. The "Quantico" star joined Nick at his cousin's wedding in New Jersey earlier this month, and she reportedly introduced him to her mother, Madhu, during their recent vacation in India.
WATCH: Priyanka Chopra Sizzles At Engagement Party With Nick Jonas
The duo also turned heads several days ago an engagement party for the son of an Indian billionaire in Mumbai. They flaunted their romance at the event by holding hands and posing for pictures together!
-- Gabi Duncan