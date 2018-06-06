Priyanka Chopra Leaves A Flirty Comment On Nick Jonas' Instagram Amidst Romance Rumors

Summer lovin' – Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are having a blast!
The "Quantico" actress slyly made her feelings for the hunky singer public by posting a flirty question on his Instagram post.
Nick shared an adorable selfie video of himself hanging out with a koala in Australia on his Instagram on Tuesday and it clearly won Priyanka over.
"Who is cuter? Lol," she wrote on the pic.
This isn't the first time the rumored couple shared a flirty exchange on social media. On Sunday, Nick couldn't keep his admiration for Priyanka to himself after seeing a pic of the Bollywood actress grabbing burgers with some girlfriends.
"That smile," Nick wrote, alongside a red heart emoji.
The two stars first sparked romance rumors after spending Memorial Day weekend together. They got cozy on a yacht with pals Wilmer Valderrama and Chord Overstreet. Days later, they were caught stepping out for a sweet dinner date at West Hollywood hotspot Toca Madera.
Looks like their summer fling is "Burnin' Up!"