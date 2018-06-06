Priyanka Chopra Leaves A Flirty Comment On Nick Jonas' Instagram Amidst Romance Rumors

Summer lovin' – Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are having a blast!

The "Quantico" actress slyly made her feelings for the hunky singer public by posting a flirty question on his Instagram post.

Nick shared an adorable selfie video of himself hanging out with a koala in Australia on his Instagram on Tuesday and it clearly won Priyanka over.

Hi! ????????

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

"Who is cuter? Lol," she wrote on the pic.

This isn't the first time the rumored couple shared a flirty exchange on social media. On Sunday, Nick couldn't keep his admiration for Priyanka to himself after seeing a pic of the Bollywood actress grabbing burgers with some girlfriends.

LA summers.. go figure!! Brrrrr! With my bawse Babes.. @elizabethchambers @mubinarattonsey #ladiesnight ????

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

"That smile," Nick wrote, alongside a red heart emoji. 

The two stars first sparked romance rumors after spending Memorial Day weekend together. They got cozy on a yacht with pals Wilmer Valderrama and Chord Overstreet. Days later, they were caught stepping out for a sweet dinner date at West Hollywood hotspot Toca Madera.

Looks like their summer fling is "Burnin' Up!"

