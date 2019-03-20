Priyanka Chopra Made Four Outfit Changes Yesterday & We Want Every Damn One Of Them

Priyanka Chopra is a sucker for a good outfit switcheroo – so much so that she changed FOUR times yesterday.

The 36-year-old actress had a busy day on Tuesday, popping up all over New York City, but she is never too busy to keep her fashion game strong.

To start the day off, Priyanka was looking red hot in a fitted red long-sleeve dress with a chunky belt and a sky-high pair of pink peep-toe pumps as she headed onto the set of “The View.”

During her visit, she joked that she is a terrible wife in the cooking department…

“I can’t cook…I’m a terrible, terrible wife in that sense,” she said about her marriage to Nick Jonas.

After leaving set, the “Isn’t It Romantic” star was seen strolling through SoHo in a pair of snakeskin pants, a beige turtleneck, and a mustard floor-length coat that was the epitome of NYC street style.

Pri then slipped into a sheer polka-dot black dress with a ruffled skirt and a black strappy heal. She pulled her dark locks back in a chic bun and finished off the look with her signature black shades – and this may be our favorite look she’s ever worn, tbh.

Later that evening, the “Quantico” beauty got comfortable in a pair of high-waisted jeans, a black top, a leather jacket, and a pair of sleek black boots as she cruised around the West Village.

It would definitely be a dream come true to raid this girl’s closet — and maybe her garage, too.

Just last week, Nick Jonas gifted his new wife a Maybach after his single “Sucker” went No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100!

It’s good to be Priyanka Chopra! But, we still get jealous, you know?!