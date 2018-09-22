Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Stun In Formal Indian Attire At Lake Como

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra always take their style seriously.
The globetrotting couple hit up Lake Como, Italy, recently, looking luxe in traditional Indian ensembles while posing for photos against the picturesque landscape.
According to multiple reports including E! News, Nick and Priyanka were there to celebrate the engagement of Indian stars Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal. Designer Manish Malhotra posted now-deleted Instagram snaps of Nick and Priyanka wearing garments from his label at the black-tie affair.
Social media fan pages captured the footage, including video of Priyanka smiling and twirling in her sparkling, beaded sari while overlooking the shoreline. For his part, a dapper Nick donned a textured black bandhgala with embroidery detail.
The formal attire is a departure from the casual looks the pair wore while spending time in Oklahoma and Nick's home state of Texas earlier this week. Nick and Priyanka even opted for coordinated camouflage gear while out in the woods with their friends.
The former "Quantico" actress seemed to enjoy the rural locale, sharing multiple peeks on Instagram with "ranch life" included in her captions. Nick's brother Joe was also on hand for the gathering and joined the spouses-to-be for a photo in Dallas, in which Nick showed off a mustache that drew a polarizing response from fans.
The "Jealous" singer and his bride-to-be have seemed to enjoy immersing themselves in each other's culture. Nick and his parents, Denise and Kevin Sr., flew to Priyanka's native India for their engagement party last month, and the Jonases reportedly made quite the impression on their future-in-laws.
"Both he and his parents did it beautifully," Priyanka's mom told DNA After Hrs of how well Nick and his folks embraced the Indian roka ceremony. "They are nice people."
Denise and Kevin Sr. also shared their excitement with a slew of heartwarming Instagram posts, including a sweet video of Denise and Madhu hitting the dance floor together.
Nick and Priyanka haven't tied the knot yet, but it looks like they've already created one big happy family!
-- Erin Biglow