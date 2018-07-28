Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Visited Meghan Markle & Prince Harry After Whirlwind Engagement (Reports)

Are newly engaged Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra going on double dates with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?
The “Quantico” star has already introduced her fiancé to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Us Weekly exclusively reports. According to the mag, the couple paid a visit to Harry and Meghan’s country home in Oxfordshire, England shortly after getting engaged.
Nick, 25, and Priyanka, 36, were spotted together in London on July 17, ahead of the Bollywood actress’ birthday. Just three days later, the “Chains” singer was seen shopping at a Tiffany & Co in England’s capital, where he reportedly purchased the engagement ring.
The former Disney Channel star has reportedly earned the royal seal of approval after spending time with Harry and Meghan. Priyanka previously attended the royal wedding just two months ago on May 19, around the time she and Nick started dating.