Priyanka Chopra Is Paying For 'A Lot Of Her Glam Wedding To Nick Jonas At Umaid Bhawan Palace In India

Priyanka Chopra is a modern bride!

A source confirmed to Access that Priyanka and Nick will marry on December 1 atUmaid Bhawan Palace in Jodphur, India, and Priyanka will be "paying for a lot of it."

The wedding will be "over the top and spectacular" and the "Quantico" star, 36, has even paid to have many of her friends and family to make the trip to her native country for the big day. According to our source, Priyanka has spared no expense for her dream day and has rented out the palace for her 300 expected guests.

It's no surprise that Priyanka is set to have a wedding fit for a royal. For starters, she's a former Miss India and she's also invited her royal bestie Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to the wedding. She attended their May 19 wedding at Windsor Castle earlier this year.

And if the wedding sounds spectacular, the honeymoon could be even more incredible. The "Chains" singer, 26, and his new bride may take an entire month off for their honeymoon.

Nick's brother Kevin Jonas caught up with Access on Monday and revealed that he's really happy to see both of his brothers engaged and set to wed, and revealed each of his brothers are "going to do it their way."

"They gave me such a hard time when I was planning my wedding with Danielle," Kevin explained. "I totally became a groomzilla, but they totally get it now. They understand the excitement and the level of stress and all the stuff I was dealing with."

It sounds like Priyanka is in the driver's seat for this dream day, and we can't wait to see it all come together.

