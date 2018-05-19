Priyanka Chopra Pens Emotional Note To Meghan Markle On Her Wedding Day

Priyanka Chopra is a true friend! The "Quantico" star took to Instagram on Saturday May 19 to share her heartfelt thoughts for her friend Meghan Markle on her wedding day.

Priyanka shared a series of photos from Meghan's wedding to Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel at Windsor and wrote an emotional note about how graceful and loving Meghan was on her wedding day.

"Every once in a while there is a moment when time stands still.. that happened today.. You my friend.. were the epitome of grace, love and beauty. Every choice made at this wedding by you both will go down in history, not just because it was your wedding but because this incredible wedding stood for change and hope. Both things that the world needs desperately," Priyanka gushed.

"Thank you for being the perfect picture of all things good.. seeing your union and love blessed in front of my eyes Made me so happy.. and tear up! 😑 I wish you both love happiness and togetherness always.. 💕"