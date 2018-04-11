Priyanka Chopra Reveals She Lost A Movie Role Because Of Her Skin Color

Priyanka Chopra is opening up about facing colorism in Hollywood.

The "Quantico" star is one of the industry's most beautiful and talented leading ladies, but Priyanka revealed to InStyle that she lost out on a big movie role because of her skin color.

"It happened last year," she told the magazine. "I was out for a movie, and somebody [from the studio] called one of my agents and said, 'She's the wrong – what word did they use? – 'physicality.'"