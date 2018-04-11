Priyanka Chopra Reveals She Lost A Movie Role Because Of Her Skin Color

(Getty Images)
Priyanka Chopra is opening up about facing colorism in Hollywood.
The "Quantico" star is one of the industry's most beautiful and talented leading ladies, but Priyanka revealed to InStyle that she lost out on a big movie role because of her skin color.
"It happened last year," she told the magazine. "I was out for a movie, and somebody [from the studio] called one of my agents and said, 'She's the wrong – what word did they use? – 'physicality.'"
Before realizing the studio didn't cast her because of the color of her skin, the "Baywatch" bombshell thought the criticism meant she had to lose weight.
"So in my defense as an actor, I'm like, 'Do I need to be skinnier? Do I need to get in shape? Do I need to have abs?' Like, what does 'wrong physicality' mean?" Priyanka shared. "And then my agent broke it down for me. Like, 'I think, Priy, they meant that they wanted someone who's not brown.' It affected me."
Now, Priyanka is shining a light on the struggles women of color face in the industry.
"No one will say that a woman is getting paid less because she’s a woman of color, but the numbers mostly end up reflecting that."
Despite her awful casting experience, Priyanka continues to take over both TV and film. "Quantico" returns to ABC on April 26, and the 35-year-old is set to star alongside Liam Hemsworth in the upcoming movie, "Isn't It Romantic."