Priyanka Chopra Says Goodbye To 'Quantico': 'Thank You For Opening Your Homes And Hearts To Me'

Priyanka Chopra is saying goodbye to "Quantico."
After three seasons of playing Alex Parrish, the actress is reflecting on her time on the hit ABC show, following the series finale, which aired on Friday.
"As the season ends, I am saying goodbye to Alex Parrish. As you'll see, her story will come full circle…and that is the best feeling as an actor," she wrote on Twitter on Friday.
Priyanka Chopra in 'Quantico' (ABC)
"Bringing Alex to life has challenged me physically and emotionally, but even more significant it has (I hope) cracked the door open," she continued.
"for female talent and women of color to play leading ladies. Thank you for opening your homes and hearts to me every week! Thank you to the cast and crew of #Quantico for being such an amazing team to work with," she added.
"For all the memories that I will cherish…memories of laughter, of learning new things, of making friends for life. It was a pleasure working with each and every one of you, and I look forward to crossing paths again!" she concluded.
Priyanka wasn't the only star from the show who was feeling reflective. Johanna Braddy also spoke out about the series coming to an end on Instagram.
"As the Quantico series finale is almost here, I feel so blessed to have been able to play Shelby Wyatt!," she wrote.
"Getting to play a woman who is strong, smart and independent while still maintaining femininity and playfulness was such an honor," she concluded.
Are you going to miss "Quantico"?
-- Stephanie Swaim