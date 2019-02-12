Priyanka Chopra is ready to be a mom … eventually!

On Monday night, the “Quantico” actress, 36, attended the premiere of “Isn’t It Romantic” with her hubby Nick Jonas, where she revealed that she is excited to start a family with the singer someday.

“We both know that that’s something that needs to happen, but it’s not something I think about very much,” she told reporters at the premiere.

“We’re both very driven, we love our work, we’re married to our work, and we’re both very supportive of each other’s work.”

WATCH: ‘Isn’t It Romantic’s” Priyanka Chopra Says ‘It’s Amazing’ Having Nick Jonas Supporting Her

Clearly these newlyweds aren’t having children tomorrow, but the “Baywatch” star said when it does happen it will happen naturally.

“I’m sure it will happen in an organic way,” she said.

When it comes to marriage and parenthood it looks like these two want to keep things pretty traditional!

Just last week, Priyanka opened up about the “old school” reason why she took Nick’s last name.

“I always wanted to add Nick’s name to mine,” she said on an episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

“I’m a little traditional and old school like that, but I don’t take away my identity. He gets added to who I am.”

The couple tied the knot in December of 2018 in Jodhpur, India in a two-day ceremony mixing both Indian and Western tradition.