Priyanka Chopra Says She Misses Her Late Father ‘Inexplicably’ On 6-Year Anniversary Of His Death

Priyanka Chopra is keeping the memory of her father close on a difficult day.

The “Isn’t It Romantic” actress shared a childhood photo of her and her late father Ashok Chopra on Sunday, marking six years since he died of cancer.

“6 years. Seems Like just yesterday we lost you..,” she wrote alongside the pic, in which she happily climbs a tree as her father looks on.

“I miss you Dad. Inexplicably,” she continued.

Nick Jonas showed his support for Priyanka on her tough day, leaving a red single heart emoji underneath her post.

Nick’s father, Kevin Jonas Sr., also sent the former Miss World some love, writing an achingly sweet message in the comments.

“All our love sweet Daughter-in-Law,” he wrote. “Nothing can replace such a special man but we are here to surround your heart with love and support.”

In the past, Priyanka has opened up about how much her Ashok meant to her. In a 2018 video interview with Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, she showed off a tattoo she got of the words “Daddy’s little girl,” in his handwriting.

“Losing my dad changed me in a big way,” she told the outlet. I think it created a space in my heart which is empty and is always going to be.”

“My dad was my biggest fan, my biggest supporter,” she added. “He loved my achievements. He was a major achiever himself. He was a very creative person. So just losing that, and losing his insight on my life, I used to be angry with him after he died. I felt abandoned.”

“But over the years now… I’ve realized that grief becomes your companion,” she continued. “It doesn’t ever go away. You just get used to it.”

Last August, mere days after announcing her engagement to Nick, Priyanka commemorated Ashok’s birthday with a touching slideshow.

“Dad. U r so missed. Happy birthday. Always and forever,” she wrote at the time.

When Priyanka married Nick less than five months later at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, in India, her mother Madhu walked her down the aisle in her father’s place.

Priyanka also has Madhu by her side as she deals with the sixth anniversary of Ashok’s death. The Bollywood star is currently home in Mumbai, India, where she has been spending some quality time with her family.

“The Chopra FamJam ! Happy early birthday ma.. we love you!!” Priyanka wrote alongside a group pic on Saturday, tagging Madhu, her brother Siddharth and her cousin Parineeti.