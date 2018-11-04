Priyanka Chopra Shares Bachelorette Party Pics

Priyanka Chopra gave fans a look at her bachelorette party celebrations over the weekend.
The actress, sans fiancé Nick Jonas, shared pics on social media showing off her "squad" "setting sail" in Amsterdam. Her squad for the fun included her future sister-in-law, "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner, who is engaged to Joe Jonas.
"Quantico" alum Priyanka also gave Sophie a piggyback ride in one of her Insta videos – in heels – and joked, "this is what you have to do for sister-in-laws these days."
Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner during Priyanka's bachelorette party (Priyanka Chopra/Instagram) (Instagram)
The 36-year-old also tagged the vid #TheJSisters, references to their Jonas Brothers fiancés.
Priyanka had a super-stylish bachelorette party weekend. She posed in over-the-knee boots for one pic on a boat, wearing a sexy sweater dress and an elegant off-white coat.
The "Quantico" alum sported a tricolored sweater, plaid skirt and sunglasses with her bachelorette party accessories – a crown and a "Bride to Be" sash in another shot.
Her evening video showed her in a burnt orange dress.