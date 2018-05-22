Priyanka Chopra Visits Refugee Camp Days After Attending The Royal Wedding & Shares Emotional Plea For Help

Just days after celebrating at the Royal Wedding, Priyanka Chopra visited one of the largest refugee camps in the world to raise awareness for a massive humanitarian crisis.

The "Quantico" star travelled to Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh on Monday with UNICEF, where nearly 700,000 Rohingya are seeking refuge. Priyanka shared powerful photos of herself surrounded by children to bring attention to the camp's "horrific" living conditions and asked her millions of followers for help.