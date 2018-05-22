Priyanka Chopra Visits Refugee Camp Days After Attending The Royal Wedding & Shares Emotional Plea For Help

Just days after celebrating at the Royal Wedding, Priyanka Chopra visited one of the largest refugee camps in the world to raise awareness for a massive humanitarian crisis.

The "Quantico" star travelled to Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh on Monday with UNICEF, where nearly 700,000 Rohingya are seeking refuge. Priyanka shared powerful photos of herself surrounded by children to bring attention to the camp's "horrific" living conditions and asked her millions of followers for help.

I’m in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh today for a field visit with UNICEF, to one of the largest refugee camps in the world. In the second half of 2017, the world saw horrific images of ethnic cleansing from the Rakhine State of Myanmar(Burma). This violence drove nearly 700,000 Rohingya across the border into Bangladesh - 60% are children! Many months later they are still highly vulnerable, living in overcrowded camps with no idea when or where they will ever belong...even worse, when they will get their next meal. AND...as they finally start to settle and feel a sense of safety, monsoon season looms...threatening to destroy all that they’ve built so far. This is an entire generation of children that have no future in sight. Through their smiles I could see the vacancy in their eyes. These children are at the forefront of this humanitarian crisis, and they desperately need our help. The world needs to care. We need to care. These kids are our future. Pls Lend your support at www.supportunicef.org #ChildrenUprooted @unicef @unicefbangladesh Credit: @briansokol @hhhtravels

In her emotional plea, Priyanka shared that the children in Cox'z Bazar are "still highly vulnerable, living in overcrowded camps with no idea when or where they will ever belong...even worse, when they will get their next meal."

"As they finally start to settle and feel a sense of safety, monsoon season looms...threatening to destroy all that they’ve built so far. This is an entire generation of children that have no future in sight," she added.

When Mansur Ali, 12 yrs old, first came to the Child Friendly Space (CFS) at the Balukhali camp, he was only drawing scenes of bloodshed and violence. Helicopters shooting at him and his friends playing soccer... or his village and home being on fire with burning bodies all around him.. Today, his drawings reflect a more hopeful story, one we would like all these children to have. Since the #Rohingya children have arrived in Cox’s Bazar, they have been living in overcrowded camps with no real place that to call their own. Imagine a space that lets you forget your troubles and be a child again... even if its only for just a few hours a day. For the Rohingya children, over 300,000, in the camps in Bangladesh this is the only space that allows them to be kids. These Child Friendly Spaces created by @unicef give kids access to art, music, dance, sport, and counselling etc. The space has often proved to be very therapeutic, helping these kids deal with the horrific situations they faced.. the @unicef aid workers work tirelessly to make sure these children find their spirit again. It doesn’t matter where a child is from or what his or her circumstances are... NO child deserves a life without hope for the future. The world needs to care. We need to care. Please lend your support at www.supportunicef.org #childrenuprooted @unicef @unicefbangladesh

With UNICEF's aid, the 35-year-old helps to create child-friendly spaces in an effort to help these children find their spirit again.

"It doesn’t matter where a child is from or what his or her circumstances are... NO child deserves a life without hope for the future," Priyanka wrote. "The world needs to care. We need to care."

