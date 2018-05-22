Priyanka Chopra Visits Refugee Camp Days After Attending The Royal Wedding & Shares Emotional Plea For Help

Just days after celebrating at the Royal Wedding, Priyanka Chopra visited one of the largest refugee camps in the world to raise awareness for a massive humanitarian crisis.
The "Quantico" star travelled to Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh on Monday with UNICEF, where nearly 700,000 Rohingya are seeking refuge. Priyanka shared powerful photos of herself surrounded by children to bring attention to the camp's "horrific" living conditions and asked her millions of followers for help.
In her emotional plea, Priyanka shared that the children in Cox'z Bazar are "still highly vulnerable, living in overcrowded camps with no idea when or where they will ever belong...even worse, when they will get their next meal."
"As they finally start to settle and feel a sense of safety, monsoon season looms...threatening to destroy all that they’ve built so far. This is an entire generation of children that have no future in sight," she added.
With UNICEF's aid, the 35-year-old helps to create child-friendly spaces in an effort to help these children find their spirit again.
"It doesn’t matter where a child is from or what his or her circumstances are... NO child deserves a life without hope for the future," Priyanka wrote. "The world needs to care. We need to care."