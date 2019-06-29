Priyanka Chopra Wows In Pink Sari At Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner’s Wedding!

Priyanka Chopra was a showstopper at Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s wedding in the south of France on Saturday!

Joe and Sophie tied the knot in Sarrians in southern France on Saturday, according to multiple reports.

The star-studded guest list at the wedding, of course, included the entire Jonas crew, but Priyanka seemed to totally stand out in a blush-colored sari. New photos have surfaced online of the “Quantico” star’s outfit and it is safe to say she looked gorgeous in her traditional Indian ensemble with her hair pulled back into a sleek updo.

For his part, Nick rocked a black tuxedo.

Nick and Priyanka, who wed in their own multi-day wedding last year in India, have been a big part of Sophie and Joe’s pre-wedding festivities!

On Friday night, the couple wowed in white ensembles during Sophie and Joe’s rehearsal dinner at Hotel La Mirande in the French countryside. And the previous evening, they looked hot to trot in silver-style ensembles while standing on the balcony of their suite at Château de Tourreau. Priyanka has been documenting their time in France with tons of pics on her Instagram.

The pair also helped Joe and Sophie celebrate in Paris during the leadup to the wedding. Priyanka wowed in a bright orange ensemble as she took a boat ride with Sophie, Joe and Nick along the Seine. Clearly the whole Jonas crew turned up for this wedding!

PHOTOS: Every Pic From Sophie Turner & Jonas’ Wedding Week

http://ahwd.tv/zXbfGm