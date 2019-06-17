Priyanka Chopra’s Mom’s Birthday With The JoBros: All The Details From Their Night Out

We’re learning even more about Priyanka Chopra’s mom Madhu’s lavish birthday party.

As previously reported, the “Quantico” alum stepped out with her hubby Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas to celebrate the actress’ mom’s big day.

And now we’ve learned even more details from the event. The group had their party Sunday night at The Beehive in Boston, where they took in a performance by local blues band, Bruce Bears, a source told Access.

The source also tells us that the group ordered the entire menu including the restaurant’s Tuna Tartare with avocado, crispy wild rice, almonds and harissa vinaigrette; Atlantic Salmon with roasted cauliflower, black rice, cauliflower puree, and walnut-caper salsa verde; Grilled Skirt Steak with miso butter, red potatoes, romesco, arugula and preserved lemon; and Herb-Crusted Local Blue Cod with smoked bacon and beluga lentils.

Seriously, we’re drooling just thinking about it!

On top of their fun night out, Priyanka shared a sweet snap with her mom on Instagram.

“Best birthday girl ever. @madhumalati I love you. Thank you for being my rock,” she wrote/

The actress also posted a cute video where her mama is seen feeding her some cake.

“Birthday cakes! My fav.. @madhumalati #familyfirst#travelbug,” she captioned the video.

Madhu seemed to be happy with the night, sharing a sweet snap with Nick and her daughter.

“A memorable birthday in Boston. Thank you family,” she wrote.

— Stephanie Swaim