Pro Golfer Jarrod Lyle Dies At 36, Days After Ending Treatment For Third Cancer Battle

Jarrod Lyle has said his final goodbye. The Australian golfer passed away on Wednesday after his third battle with cancer.
His wife, Briony, confirmed the sad news to Golf Australia, sharing that the 36-year-old spent his last days surrounded by friends and family.
"It breaks my heart to tell everyone that Jarrod is no longer with us," Briony told the organization.
It was announced last week that Jarrod had decided to stop treatment for his illness and begin palliative care. Briony revealed in an emotional Facebook post at the time that Jarrod had "given everything that he's got to give" and his doctors had determined they could "no longer strive for a positive outcome" in his condition.
"His poor body cannot take anymore," she wrote.
In her statement to Golf Australia, Briony said that Jarrod had asked her to pass along a message from him to express gratitude for the outpouring of condolences along with hopes for his legacy.
"Thanks for your support, it meant the world. My time was short, but if I've helped people think and act on behalf of those families who suffer through cancer, hopefully it wasn't wasted," Jarrod's note read.
The Aussie was reportedly first diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in 1999, when he was just 17. Following years of remission, the disease returned in 2012 and again last year.
WATCH: Pro Golfer Jarrod Lyle Ends His Cancer Treatment After Third Leukemia Fight
According to Briony, a public memorial for Jarrod will be held at the Sands in Torqay, Australia, at a to-be-determined date.
Last week, Tiger Woods and other golfers wore yellow ribbons to honor Jarrod while playing at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in Akron, Ohio. Jarrod's story had also touched the Hollywood community, with celebrities including Dwayne Johnson taking to social media to pay their respects following the athlete's decision to live the end of his life on his terms.
In addition to Briony, Jarrod is survived by their two young daughters.
"Lusi, Jemma and I are filled with grief and now must confront our lives without the greatest husband and father we could ever have wished for," Briony told Golf Australia of her and the girls' devastating loss. "At the same time, we have been blessed and overwhelmed with the messages and actions of support from around the world and feel comforted that Jarrod was able to happily impact so many people throughout his life. Our humble thanks to you all."
-- Erin Biglow