Pro Golfer Jarrod Lyle Dies At 36, Days After Ending Treatment For Third Cancer Battle

Jarrod Lyle has said his final goodbye. The Australian golfer passed away on Wednesday after his third battle with cancer.

His wife, Briony, confirmed the sad news to Golf Australia, sharing that the 36-year-old spent his last days surrounded by friends and family.

"It breaks my heart to tell everyone that Jarrod is no longer with us," Briony told the organization.

It was announced last week that Jarrod had decided to stop treatment for his illness and begin palliative care. Briony revealed in an emotional Facebook post at the time that Jarrod had "given everything that he's got to give" and his doctors had determined they could "no longer strive for a positive outcome" in his condition.