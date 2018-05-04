'Property Brothers' Drew & Jonathan Scott Tease Drew's 'Off The Hook' Bachelor Party

"It's going to be off the hook," Jonathan said, teasing that Drew's love for escape rooms and "athleticism" will play a role in their group activities.

Drew admitted that he's being kept mostly in the dark, but is excited to kick back for some fun with friends and family. While the bride and groom's respective wedding parties will be kept mostly separate throughout the pre-game festivities, Drew said he does know that the merriment will culminate in a co-ed bash before he and Linda walk down the aisle.

May is a big month for the Scott twins. In addition to Drew tying the knot, he and Jonathan are preparing for the Season 6 premiere of their HGTV hit "Brother Vs. Brother." While Drew is the current defending champion, Jonathan told Access that he's more than ready for a rematch to reclaim the title.

"[Drew] had better watch his back," Jonathan joked, but his brother didn't sound too worried.

"Jonathan always likes to talk the big talk," Drew later shot back. "I like to walk the big walk."

The brothers are taking their competition to the San Francisco area this time, where the real estate market faces considerably higher stakes – and prices.

Jonathan revealed that he and Drew bought their properties for the show sight unseen, and that he doesn't recommend that tactic even for pros like them – but fans will enjoy seeing the pair tackle one obstacle after another.

But of course there's other surprises in store too -- especially for the weekly challenge winners and losers.

The brothers explained that the Bay Area location was a huge inspiration when determining this season's "epic" rewards and tasks, hinting that Star Wars hub Lucasfilm and the Golden State Warriors (along with star player Steph Curry) will play a role in the prizes.

But while the "Rocky"-worthy Lyon steps and even possibly Alcatraz are involved on the punishment side, Drew teased that the Oakland Zoo might be where the ultimate penalty comes into play.

"There's very little on this planet that smells worse than giraffe pee," he joked.

"Brother Vs. Brother" Season 6 premieres May 23 at 9 PM ET/PT on HGTV.