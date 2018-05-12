'Property Brothers' Star Drew Scott & Linda Phan Are Married

Drew Scott is a married man!

The "Property Brothers" star said "I do" to girlfriend Linda Phan in a destination wedding in Italy this weekend. "This is love! #JustMarried#MyWife #LindaAndDrewSayIDo," he posted on Instagram Saturday, confirming their nuptials.

In the days leading up to the big ceremony, Drew and Linda both teased photos prepping for their European excursion. In one Instagram post, the HGTV star snapped a selfie with a cookbook, “The Elements of Pizza." "A little studying before my flight to #italy," he joked in the caption.

On Tuesday, Linda posted a sweet photo of her and her house-flipping fiancé on their international flight. "Weddy ready," she wrote, wearing a T-shirt with "ciao" in big letters.