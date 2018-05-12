'Property Brothers' Star Drew Scott & Linda Phan Are Married

Drew Scott is a married man!
The "Property Brothers" star said "I do" to girlfriend Linda Phan in a destination wedding in Italy this weekend. "This is love! #JustMarried#MyWife #LindaAndDrewSayIDo," he posted on Instagram Saturday, confirming their nuptials.
In the days leading up to the big ceremony, Drew and Linda both teased photos prepping for their European excursion. In one Instagram post, the HGTV star snapped a selfie with a cookbook, “The Elements of Pizza." "A little studying before my flight to #italy," he joked in the caption.
On Tuesday, Linda posted a sweet photo of her and her house-flipping fiancé on their international flight. "Weddy ready," she wrote, wearing a T-shirt with "ciao" in big letters.
Jonathan, Drew's twin brother and "Property Brothers" co-star, was one of many family members and friends that made the trip to Italy for the couple's big day.
In a phone interview with Access earlier this month, the famous contractor revealed that he and older brother JD were Drew's co-best men. Both brothers had a hand in planning Drew's "adventure" bachelor party, which Jonathan revealed incorporated the groom's love for "athleticism" and escape rooms.
On their wedding day, Drew and Linda accepted donations to the charity WE in lieu of a traditional gift registry.
"We've asked everybody -- and including our fans out there -- to donate," Drew told Access on the 2018 WE Day blue carpet last month. "We're trying to bring clean water to 50,000 people."
The newlyweds are collaborating with WE again on their upcoming honeymoon -- a charity trip to Ecuador.
Congrats to the happy couple!
